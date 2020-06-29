Dry Fruits Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Sun-Maid, Sunbeam Foods, Diamond Foods

Dry fruits are processed food, which are widely consumed across the world. Dry fruits are a significant source of nutrients that has raised the demand of dry fruits globally. Furthermore, acquisition is the key strategy adopted by several companies to rise the production and packaging of dry fruit to fulfill the global demand as well as increase market competition. Various types of dry fruits includes Dry Dates, Dry Grape, Dry Prunes, Dry Apricots, Dry Figs, Dry Longan, Dry Jujube, Dry Persimmon, and Other Dry Fruits. The growing acceptance around the globe impel the global dry fruits market growth over the coming years.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Dry Fruits’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sun-Maid (United States),Olam International (Singapore),Arimex (Finland) ,Sunbeam Foods (Australia),Diamond Foods, Inc. (United States),The Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Hines Nut Company (United States),H.B.S. Foods ltd.(United Kingdom)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Dry Dates, Dry Grape, Dry Prunes, Dry Apricots, Dry Figs, Dry Longan, Dry Jujube, Dry Persimmon, Other Dry Fruits), Application (Dairy Products, Confectionaries, Bakery Products, Others(Desserts, Cereals)), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online, Others)

Restraints: Side effects of excessive intake of dry fruits

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing obesity rate

Growing acceptance of dry fruits and including it into healthy diets

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dry Fruits Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dry Fruits market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dry Fruits Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dry Fruits

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dry Fruits Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dry Fruits market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Dry Fruits Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rapeseed Oil’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cargill Incorporated (United States),Cullise (United States),Mackintosh of Glendaveny (United Kingdom),Ola Oils (United Kingdom),Pacific Coast Canola (United States),RISOIL S.A. (Ukraine),ConAgra Foods Inc. (United States),Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil (United Kingdom),The Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States),Associated British Foods plc. (United Kingdom),American Vegetable Oils, Inc. (United States)

Rapeseed oil is derived from the black seeds of bright-yellow flowering plants from the Brassicaceae family, commonly known as oilseed rape plant. It provides numerous health benefits such as reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases as it contains low cholesterol levels. And, it is a rich source of vitamin E and antioxidants which help to repair hair damaged, skin damage, and others. Further, increasing applications of rapeseed oil in cosmetic products such as lotion, oil, and creams driving the demand for rapeseed oil. In addition, growing demand from developing economies and increasing availability at retail stores expected to drive the demand for rapeseed oil over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Squeeze, Leach), Application (Edible Oils, Chemical Products, Other), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Retailers), Extraction Process (Solvent-Extracted, Cold-Pressed)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Awareness about Nutritional Benefits Low Saturated Fat Content of Rapeseed Oil

Increasing Availability of Rapeseed Oil in Retail Stores

Market Growth Drivers: Rise in Demand of Alternate Fuel Such As Biodiesel

Increasing Demand for Organic Oil for Food Processing

Restraints: Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries

Challenges: Availability of Other Vegetable Oil in the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Rapeseed Oil Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Rapeseed Oil market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Rapeseed Oil Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Rapeseed Oil

Chapter 4: Presenting the Rapeseed Oil Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Rapeseed Oil market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Rapeseed Oil Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

