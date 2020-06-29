Counter UAV Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Airbus, Leonardo, SRC

Unmanned aerial vehicles are an integral part of military, security and rescue services. UAV technologies are widely used for military purposes. This system has a combination of radars, infrared cameras, and navigators that recognize drones which help to limit their risk capabilities. UAV detection equipment detects and tracks small aerial objects, UAV neutralization equipment, network jammers. Which detects the radio frequencies that are being used to control a UAV.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Counter UAV’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Airbus (North Western Europe),Blighter Surveillance Systems (United Kingdom),Leonardo (United States),SRC (United States),Thales (France),Elbit Systems (Israel),Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel),Northrop Grumman (United States),Chess Dynamics (United Kingdom),Lockheed Martin (United States)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Counter UAS Detection & Identification System, Anti-UAV Defense System, Anti-Drone Device), Application (International Defense, Homeland Security, Agencies), Defense Type (Detection & Disruption Systems, Detection Systems)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Development of Human-Portable Counter-UAV Systems

Challenges: Major Players Are Find It Challenging To Maintain a Balance between Cost and Quality Simultaneously

Market Is Rapidly Maturing UAV Technologies

Market Growth Drivers: Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence Technology

Focus Towards Electronic Warfare

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Counter UAV Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Counter UAV market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Counter UAV Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Counter UAV

Chapter 4: Presenting the Counter UAV Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Counter UAV market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Counter UAV Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

