Bacterial Colony Counters Market 2020 with top Companies profile like Synbiosis, Instem Group of Companies, Thomas Scientific

Global Bacterial Colony Counters Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing need for automation across several healthcare applications and rising investments for research & development are the factor for the growth of this market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bacterial colony counters market is Synbiosis, Instem Group of Companies, Thomas Scientific, VWR International, LLC., WIGGENS CO., LTD., Biomerieux India Private Limited, IUL, SA., Microbiology International, INTERSCIENCE

For In-Depth Review | Get a FREE Sample [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bacterial-colony-counters-market

Global Bacterial Colony Counters Market By Type (Automatic Type, Digital Type, Manual Type), Application (Medical, Scientific Research, Testing Instruments, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global bacterial colony counters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bacterial colony counters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bacterial colony counters market is Synbiosis, Instem Group of Companies, Thomas Scientific, VWR International, LLC., WIGGENS CO., LTD., Biomerieux India Private Limited, IUL, SA., Microbiology International, INTERSCIENCE, BioLogics, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., Neu-tec Group Inc., Bulldog-Bio, Oxford Optronix Ltd, Giles Scientific Inc, Thomas Scientific, VSI Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Daigger Scientific Inc., Nissui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others.

Market Definition:

Colony counters is an instrument which is specially designed so that they can count the accurate number of bacteria or colony which are present on the agar plate, petri dish, mini gel and others. These bacterial counters are mainly of two types manual and automatic. Automatic counters have the ability to provide more accurate results and are easy as compared to the manual counters. These bacterial colony counters are widely used in applications such as medical, scientific research and testing instruments and others.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement in the colony counter will drive the growth of this market

Increasing clinical infrastructure will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising adoption of automated equipment in the small and medium medical laboratories will also enhance the growth

Increasing R&D on bacterial colony counters will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Less profit margins to the players due to fragmented product will also hamper the growth of this market

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Others

Inquire about this report from our expert’s @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-bacterial-colony-counters-market

Segmentation: Global Bacterial Colony Counters Market

By Type

Automatic Type

Manual Type

By Application

Medical

Scientific Research

Testing Instruments

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Institutions

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Nissui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the launch of their bacterial colony-counting service BactLab. This new service uses Amazon Web Service (AWS) Cloud and artificial intelligence technologies so that they can count bacterial colonies easily and quickly. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer with easy to use medium for bacteria count and expand their reach their in the market

In February 2016, Synbiosis announced the launch of their next generation, automated colony counter for microbiologists aCOLyte 3 HD. This new colony counter has the ability to count colonies of different sizes and color quickly and accurately. They have high resolution megapixel CCD camera can easily count the colonies with size as 0.1mm. The main aim of the launch is to help the microbiologists to improve their accuracy and enhance productivity

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global bacterial colony counters market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]