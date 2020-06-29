AIOps Platform Market 2027 by Component (Platforms, Services); Deployment (On-premises, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. The AIOps is a platform that improves IT operations and provides the multilayers facilities by utilizing machine learning and analytics. The AIOps platform analyzes the big data collected from different IT operations solutions and devices that resolves the problems in real-time. The AIOps platform provides the usage of multiple sources of data, analytical and presentation technologies, and data collection methods.



Key Players:

IBM

2. AppDynamics

3. BMC Software, Inc

4. Broadcom Inc

5. Dynatrace LLC

6. HCL Technologies Limited

7.Micro Focus International plc

8. Moogsoft

9. Resolve Systems, LLC

10. Splunk Inc

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the AIOps Platform market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about AIOps Platform market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The AIOps Platform market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global AIOps Platform market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 AIOps Platform Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global AIOps Platform Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

