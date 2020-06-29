2026 Projection: Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market | Scope of Current and Future Industry | LG Chem, LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD., Trinseo, SeaGate Plastics,Inc.

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.

Market Definition: Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is a type of thermoplastic-based polymer which is produced in the form of amorphous powder. The product includes features such as toughness, hardness and better stability and usually used in the injection molding applications. It is produced with the help of polymerization of acrylonitrile and styrene in the presence of polybutadiene. It provides huge impact on heat resistance and durability. ABS is highly used in some of the prominent industries which include automotive, building & construction, sports, consumer goods, and electronics.

Market Analysis: Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

Global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 46.4 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to growing construction activities

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of automotive industry around the world drives the market growth

Increasing living standard of people in emerging economies which makes them to invest more in the construction and decorative homes appliances is another factor for the growth of this market

Increasing awareness between the relation of mass and fuel economy is another driver for the market growth

Growing demand for electric vehicles and continuous advancements in technology is a major driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rapid fluctuation in raw material price is expected to restrict the market growth

Limited supply of raw materials can also hamper the growth of this market

Increased usage of styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) can also restrict the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market are LG Chem, LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD., Trinseo, SeaGate Plastics,Inc., The Spiratex Company, Bixby International, UNITED PLASTIC COMPONENTS INC., INEOS, Plastic Extrusion Technologies, RTP Company, Preferred Plastics, Inc., Crafted Plastics Inc., Select Plastics, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, SABIC among others.

Segmentation: Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

By Source

Acrylonitrile

Butadiene

Styrene Monomers

By Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

By Additives

Glass

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Others

By Product Type

Opaque

Transparent

Coloured

By Application

Construction

Automotive

Marine

Furniture

Plumbing

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Trinseo has introduced a long-glass-fiber-reinforced acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS LGF) alloy which is an innovative lightweight plastic which can replace metal in semi-structural components and provides up to 30 percent weight savings The launch will help the company to increase its presence and customer base in the global ABS market

In August 2017, Athlone Extrusions Ltd was acquired by Swiss group Schweiter Technologies who are the privately independent thermoplastic sheet extruder and compounder. The acquisition will help the company in expanding their production capacity and improving their efficiency through technical innovation

