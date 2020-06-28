COVID-19 Epidemic Impact On PBT compounds Market Industry Inflation During 2020-2026

“Overview Of PBT compounds Industry 2020-2026:

PBT is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. PBT is present in everyday life and is common in electrical, electronic and automotive components. PBT resin and PBT compound are the two types of products that are used in various applications. PBT compound is comprised of various materials that can include PBT resin, fiber glass filing, and additives, whereas the PBT resin only includes the base resin. The material is often used in mineral or glass filled grades. Most PBT resins are used as PBT Compounds. In the report, we only covered PBT compounds.

PBT compounds Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, Ticona (Celanese), WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin), Kolon, Toray, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, BlueStar, LG Chem, Nan Ya, Evonik

The global PBT compounds market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Unreinforced Grade

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

Flame-retardant Grade

Others

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global PBT compounds Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global PBT compounds Market Forecast

