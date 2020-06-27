Sample Preparation  Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 – Qiagen, ThermoFisher Scientific, Aligent Technologies, Inc.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sample Preparation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sample preparation market is estimated to be over US$ 5.5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Leading Key Players:

Qiagen, ThermoFisher Scientific, Aligent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Hamilton Company, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Roche, and Tecan Group Ltd. among others

Introduction of automated sample preparation techniques have been have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the sample preparation market. Various advantages of such processes, namely reduced error, high productivity, efficacy and efficiency have been proven to impart high degree of reproducible results. Similarly incrementing the entire process of sample preparation with automated services of solid-phase extraction, solvent extraction and evaporation systems is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the sample preparation market in the times ahead

Sample Preparation Market Segmentation:

Sample Preparation Market By Product:

Instruments (Workstations, Liquid Handling Systems)

Consumables :

Kits Filters

Sample Preparation Market by Region:

North America

Europe Centres

Asia –Pacific

Rest of world

Sample Preparation Market Application:

Genomics Proteomics

Further, the report covers:

Conventional Sample Preparation Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

Market Potential Assessment

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

Investment Mapping

12+ Key Players Assessment

Forecast Till 2030

The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global Sample Preparation market in the coming times.

