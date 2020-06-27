Roller Doors Market | Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2026 | Stramit, Somfy, CW Products

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The report titled, Global Roller Doors Market is recently published by QY Research. The analysts and researchers have performed primary as well as secondary research on a large scale with the help of various methodologies like Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE Analysis.

Key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future have been discussed in the report. A detailed analysis of the factors positively influencing the growth has been done by the professionals. Besides, factors that may act as key challenges for the participants are examined in the report.

Players having a strong presence are investigated in the report. Competitive scenario is also looked over by inspecting the key business strategies considered by the vendors to sustain their hold. This complete analysis will definitely act as an effective tool for the manufacturers to gain an insight into the overall present and future scenario and accordingly plan their strategies:

Key Players:

Stramit, Somfy, CW Products, B&D Doors, Bolton Gate Co., Raynor Garage Doors, Overhead Door Corporation, SWS UK, Limavady Roller Doors, Garador Ltd, Hormann, Cooks Blinds & Shutters, Wayne Dalton, Concept Roller Doors, C&S Roller Shutters Ireland, Gliderol Garage Doors

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Roller Doors Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Roller Doors Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Roller Doors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

To further widen the understanding, the authors of the report have studied the key segments including product type, end use, and application. This breakdown is based on parameters like size, share, CGAR, production, and consumption. Additionally, regional analysis of the industry is carried out by the analysts to provide the end users with the information regarding the potential regions and their respective countries.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Roller Doors Market Segmentation by Product:

Automatic Roller Doors

Manual Roller Doors

Global Roller Doors Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Regions Covered in the Global Roller Doors Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What the Report has in Store for you?

 Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and estimated projections of the industry size from the value and volume point of view

 Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Roller Doors participants are provided with the information on the future prospects that the Roller Doors industry is likely to offer

 Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the major trends and developments taking place in the Roller Doors marketplace and their estimated impact on the overall growth

 Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Roller Doors industry segments including product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

 Regional Analysis: Roller Doors vendors are offered crucial information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus helping them to invest in profitable regions

 Competitive Landscape: This unit of the report throws light on the competitive scenario of the Roller Doors industry by focusing on the key strategies taken up by the vendors to consolidate their presence in the Roller Doors business.

Important Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roller Doors Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Roller Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automatic Roller Doors

1.4.3 Manual Roller Doors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Roller Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Roller Doors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Roller Doors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Roller Doors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Roller Doors Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Roller Doors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Roller Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Roller Doors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Roller Doors Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Roller Doors Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Roller Doors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roller Doors Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Roller Doors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Roller Doors Production by Regions

4.1 Global Roller Doors Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Roller Doors Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Roller Doors Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Roller Doors Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Roller Doors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Roller Doors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Roller Doors Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Roller Doors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Roller Doors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Roller Doors Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Roller Doors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Roller Doors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Roller Doors Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Roller Doors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Roller Doors Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Roller Doors Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Roller Doors Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Roller Doors Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Roller Doors Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Roller Doors Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Roller Doors Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Roller Doors Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Roller Doors Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Roller Doors Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Roller Doors Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Roller Doors Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Roller Doors Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Roller Doors Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Roller Doors Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Roller Doors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Roller Doors Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Roller Doors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Roller Doors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Roller Doors Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Roller Doors Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Roller Doors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Roller Doors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Roller Doors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Roller Doors Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Stramit

8.1.1 Stramit Corporation Information

8.1.2 Stramit Overview

8.1.3 Stramit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Stramit Product Description

8.1.5 Stramit Related Developments

8.2 Somfy

8.2.1 Somfy Corporation Information

8.2.2 Somfy Overview

8.2.3 Somfy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Somfy Product Description

8.2.5 Somfy Related Developments

8.3 CW Products

8.3.1 CW Products Corporation Information

8.3.2 CW Products Overview

8.3.3 CW Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 CW Products Product Description

8.3.5 CW Products Related Developments

8.4 B&D Doors

8.4.1 B&D Doors Corporation Information

8.4.2 B&D Doors Overview

8.4.3 B&D Doors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 B&D Doors Product Description

8.4.5 B&D Doors Related Developments

8.5 Bolton Gate Co.

8.5.1 Bolton Gate Co. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Bolton Gate Co. Overview

8.5.3 Bolton Gate Co. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Bolton Gate Co. Product Description

8.5.5 Bolton Gate Co. Related Developments

8.6 Raynor Garage Doors

8.6.1 Raynor Garage Doors Corporation Information

8.6.2 Raynor Garage Doors Overview

8.6.3 Raynor Garage Doors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Raynor Garage Doors Product Description

8.6.5 Raynor Garage Doors Related Developments

8.7 Overhead Door Corporation

8.7.1 Overhead Door Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Overhead Door Corporation Overview

8.7.3 Overhead Door Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Overhead Door Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 Overhead Door Corporation Related Developments

8.8 SWS UK

8.8.1 SWS UK Corporation Information

8.8.2 SWS UK Overview

8.8.3 SWS UK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 SWS UK Product Description

8.8.5 SWS UK Related Developments

8.9 Limavady Roller Doors

8.9.1 Limavady Roller Doors Corporation Information

8.9.2 Limavady Roller Doors Overview

8.9.3 Limavady Roller Doors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Limavady Roller Doors Product Description

8.9.5 Limavady Roller Doors Related Developments

8.10 Garador Ltd

8.10.1 Garador Ltd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Garador Ltd Overview

8.10.3 Garador Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Garador Ltd Product Description

8.10.5 Garador Ltd Related Developments

8.11 Hormann

8.11.1 Hormann Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hormann Overview

8.11.3 Hormann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hormann Product Description

8.11.5 Hormann Related Developments

8.12 Cooks Blinds & Shutters

8.12.1 Cooks Blinds & Shutters Corporation Information

8.12.2 Cooks Blinds & Shutters Overview

8.12.3 Cooks Blinds & Shutters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Cooks Blinds & Shutters Product Description

8.12.5 Cooks Blinds & Shutters Related Developments

8.13 Wayne Dalton

8.13.1 Wayne Dalton Corporation Information

8.13.2 Wayne Dalton Overview

8.13.3 Wayne Dalton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wayne Dalton Product Description

8.13.5 Wayne Dalton Related Developments

8.14 Concept Roller Doors

8.14.1 Concept Roller Doors Corporation Information

8.14.2 Concept Roller Doors Overview

8.14.3 Concept Roller Doors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Concept Roller Doors Product Description

8.14.5 Concept Roller Doors Related Developments

8.15 C&S Roller Shutters Ireland

8.15.1 C&S Roller Shutters Ireland Corporation Information

8.15.2 C&S Roller Shutters Ireland Overview

8.15.3 C&S Roller Shutters Ireland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 C&S Roller Shutters Ireland Product Description

8.15.5 C&S Roller Shutters Ireland Related Developments

8.16 Gliderol Garage Doors

8.16.1 Gliderol Garage Doors Corporation Information

8.16.2 Gliderol Garage Doors Overview

8.16.3 Gliderol Garage Doors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Gliderol Garage Doors Product Description

8.16.5 Gliderol Garage Doors Related Developments

9 Roller Doors Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Roller Doors Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Roller Doors Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Roller Doors Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Roller Doors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Roller Doors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Roller Doors Distributors

11.3 Roller Doors Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Roller Doors Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Roller Doors Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Roller Doors Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”