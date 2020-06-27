Rise of the Packaging Robots Market 2023 major key companies profiled like ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc

Robots in packaging processes are designed to reduce the manual workforce and increase the production throughput. Robotics provide flexibility and accuracy in applications such as cartooning, filling, tray packing, and de-palletizing. In addition, companies are benefited with robotic palletizing when they start losing productivity due to manual palletizing.

ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.

Increase in usage of robots to increase efficiency in packaging, need for automation in industries, and cost reduction advantages due to robotic packaging systems drive the packaging robots market growth. Further, the evolving global robot industry and growth in e-commerce and retail sector acts as an opportunity towards the packaging robots market growth. However, high initial cost and lack of skilled labor is expected to restrain the packaging robots market.

The global packaging robots market is segmented into gripper type, application, end user, and geography. Based on gripper type, the packaging robots market is divided into clamp, claw, vacuum, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into picking & placing, packing and palletizing. The packing application is further segmented into tray packing, case packing, filling, and others while palletizing includes bag palletizing, case palletizing and de-palletizing. By end user, the market is categorized into food & beverage, consumer products, logistics, pharmaceutical, and others.

