Global Mobile Money Market is Growing Massively during 2020-2027 with Profiling Players WeChat Pay, Alipay, PayPal, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Amazon Pay

The global mobile money market size is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2019 to USD 12.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +28% during the forecast period. The increasing mobile subscriber base is fueling the growth of mobile money market. With the growing number of mobile phones and increased network coverage in developing countries, companies have come up with new innovative mobile oriented functionalities and solutions to bring the world at the customer’s fingertips. The growing number of mobile subscribers represent an increasing potential for monetary transactions using mobile phones. The number of mobile subscribers around the world is expected to grow significantly in upcoming years.

Mobile Money means the use of a mobile phone in order to transfer funds between banks or accounts, deposit or withdraw funds, or pay bills. This term is also used for the broader realm of electronic commerce, it can refer to the use of a mobile device to purchase items, whether physical or electronic.

Major Key Players:

WeChat Pay (China)

Alipay (China)

PayPal (US)

Apple Pay (US)

Samsung Pay (South Korea)

Amazon Pay (US)

Chase Pay (US)

Google pay (US)

Vodafone Group PLC (US)

MasterCard (US)

Transaction Mode

Point of Sale (PoS)

Mobile Apps

QR codes

Nature of Payment

Person to Person (P2P)

Person to Business (P2B)

Business to Person (B2P)

Business to Business (B2B)

Application

Money transfers

Bill Payments

Airtime Transfer and Top-Ups

Travel and Ticketing

Merchandise and Coupons

Type of Payments

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Mobile Money Market: Product Segment Analysis

money transfer and payments

travel and ticketing

airtime transfer and top-ups

merchandise and coupons

digital products

others

For end use/application segment

banking

financial services and insurance (BFSI)

travel and logistics

retail

IT and telecommunication

energy and utility

government offices and education

healthcare

others

To help gain the entrepreneur further gain business knowledge the examination on the Mobile Money Market for the estimate time frame 2020 – 2027 uncovers information on creation ability, utilization limit, spending power, speculation attainability, and innovation development. An intensive appraisal of market execution crosswise over various locales is displayed through plain as day realistic pictures, graphs, and tables that add weight to corporate introductions and promoting materials. The examination offers provincial profiles of real sellers and broad nation level stall to enable organizations to settle on a savvy speculation choice when investigating new areas.

Table of Content

Global Mobile Money Market Overview Manufacturers Profiles Global Mobile Money Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer. Market Analysis by Regions Global Mobile Money Market Segment by Type Global Mobile Money Segment by Application Mobile Money Market Forecast (2020-2027) Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Appendix

