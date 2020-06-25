Smart Classroom Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Classroom Market is accounted for $50.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $134.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Increasing push towards developing novel methods to educate more effectively, rising internet network in developing economies and implementing inclination towards digital learning are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing countries and high implementation and maintenance cost of devices are restraining the market growth.

Smart classrooms are modern classrooms that are furnished with integrated learning innovations such as computers, specific programming, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and sound/visual capabilities for offering a superior learning knowledge. Smart classrooms can work without any outside intrusions. The Smart Classroom has been very favorable to various technological advancements such as intelligent whiteboards and projectors, which utilize the technology of touchscreen to simplify the interaction with students.

Based on the technology, educational security segment acquired considerable growth during the forecast period. Educational security encompasses all measures taken to combat threats to people and property in education environments. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the adoption of government programs to support education among the emerging countries and increasing deployment of smart classroom in some schools, colleges, and universities among countries in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Classroom market include Barco, BigBlueButton, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell, Electa Communications Ltd., Google, Hitachi, Ltd., HTC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Impero Software (UK), LG Electronics., Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG, SkyPrep Inc. and WizIQ Inc.

Educational Systems Covered:

• Assessment Systems

• Classroom Management Systems

• Collaboration Systems

• Content Creation Systems

• Document Management Systems

• Learning Content Development Systems

• Learning Management Systems

• Student Response Systems

Technologies Covered:

• Educational Security

• Educational Gaming

• Educational Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

• Educational Dashboard

• Educational Analytics

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

End Users Covered:

• Higher Education

• K-12

• Kindergarten

• Language Education

• Vocational Education

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

