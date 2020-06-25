Livestock Monitoring Market Bargains – New Insights Post Covid Impact Analysis

Animals are produced intensively and are kept under optimal conditions for growth and production within current technological limits. Most of the time the animals are constrained within a building or stockyard. As they are prevented from hunting for their own food, the farmer or the owner of livestock has to take care for all aspects of their husbandry. With the help of livestock monitoring systems the entire livestock environment can be observed and if any condition falls out of preset parameter, it will alert the user by phone, text or mail so that the user can respond quickly. These systems are used to monitor sick animals, tack rooms and to observe animals kept in the trailer in case of travelling.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Boumatic LLC (United States),Delaval (Sweden),Dairymaster (Ireland),Monnit Corporation (United States),Lely Holding S.A.R.L (Netherlands),SCR Engineers Ltd. (Israel),Valley Agriculture Software (California),GEA Group AG (Germany),Allflex Group (United States),Nedap N.V. (Netherlands),Quantified Ag (United States).

Market Trends: Raise in Industrialization

Constant Innovation and Introduction in Livestock Monitoring System

Growing Market Penetration of IoT Technology in Livestock Farming

Market Drivers: Growing Size of Dairy Farms

Expansion in the Size and Number of Dairy Farms

Raising Prerequisites for Considerable Cost Savings

Challenges: Livestock are a Major Contributor to Global Warming

Restraints: Lack of Trained Professional

Requirement of Huge Capital Investment

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

The report highlights Livestock Monitoring market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Livestock Monitoring Market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues.



by Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Breeding Management, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, Animal Comfort Management, Behavior Monitoring and Control, Others), Management (Cattle, Swine, Sheep and Goat, Poultry, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

