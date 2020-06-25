Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Dysphagia lusoria which is also known as Bayford-Autenrieth dysphagia is characterized as the abnormal condition leading to the difficulty in swallowing usually caused by an abberant right subclavian artery. The symptoms of dysphagia lusoria is difficult in swallowing, chest pain, fever, etc. The diagnosis of dysphagia lusoria is difficult as the symptoms are non-specific. There is high demand for dysphagia lusoria treatment due to increasing cases of dysphagia lusoria cases globally. Furthermore, the manufacturers are trying to develop new and advanced treatment for dysphagia lusoria thus, creating more scopes and opportunity for the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market over the forecast period.

The rising cases of patients suffering from dysphagia lusoria globally is the major factors driving the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. The increasing applications of medication for the treatment of dysphagia lusoria are further expected to surge the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. Increasing FDA approvals of dysphagia lusoria treatment medicines are further expected to aid in the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. Intensive research and development activities to develop better and advanced treatment for dysphagia lusoria are further anticipated to support the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market during the forecast years.

The presence of a huge number of manufacturers associated to the dysphagia lusoria treatment is further boosting the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. Increasing surgical procedures for treatment of dysphagia lusoria is further assisting the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. However, there are several adverse effects associated with the treatment of dysphagia lusoria treatment, which in turn is hampering the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market.

The Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of the drug type, indications and distribution channel.

Based on the treatment type, the Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market is segmented into

Surgery Endoscopic dilation Sternotomy

Medication Proton Pump Inhibitors Prokinetics Others



Based on the distribution channel, the Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail pharmacy

Drug stores

Others

dysphagia lusoria treatment market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. On the basis of treatment type, the dysphagia lusoria treatment market is classified into surgery and medications. Among the treatment type segment, surgery segment is expected to dominate the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. By distribution channel type, retail pharmacy is expected to dominate the dysphagia lusoria treatment market owing to higher patient footfall.

The North America is accounted for significant market share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the dysphagia lusoria treatment market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dysphagia lusoria in the region. Also, intensive research and development activities to develop advanced treatment of dysphagia lusoria drugs are further aiding in the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market in the region. Furthermore, FDA approval of medications associated with dysphagia lusoria is contributing to the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market in the region. Europe is accounted for the second-most lucrative region due to the higher adoption of dysphagia lusoria treatment in the region.

Also, improved healthcare facilities in the region is further expected to drive the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to register prominent growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing patients suffering from dysphagia lusoria and increasing demand for the better treatment of the dysphagia lusoria. The higher disposable income of the people and increasing healthcare per capita expenditure is also contributing to the dysphagia lusoria treatment market growth. The Middle East and Africa are projected to witness the least growth in the dysphagia lusoria treatment market, owing to the lack of dysphagia lusoria treatment in the region.

The major key players operating in the dysphagia lusoria treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, AstraZeneca plc, Perrigo Company plc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic plc, Torax Medical, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.