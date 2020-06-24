Ultra-Wideband Market In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast 2027

The ultra-wideband (UWB) is the radio technology that is utilized for conducting a large quantity of digital data over a wide-ranging scale of frequency bands with very little power for a short-range. The demand and requirement of ultra-wideband (UWB) in the retail, healthcare, and household activities seen to be rising, which is expected to boost the ultra-wideband (UWB) market growth.

Key Players:

1. Alereon, Inc.

2. BeSpoon SAS

3. DECAWAVE

4. Fractus Antennas S.L

5. Johanson Technology

6. LitePoint

7. NXP Semiconductors.

8. Pulse~LINK, Inc

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10. Zebra Technologies Corp

The capacity to track assets with accuracy is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ultra-wideband (UWB) market. The rising digitalization in the healthcare and retail sector across the globe is anticipated to provide great opportunities for the ultra-wideband (UWB) market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ultra-wideband market is segmented on the basis of application, positioning system, vertical. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as RTLS/WNS, imaging, communication, others. On the basis of positioning system, the market is segmented as indoor, outdoor. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as healthcare, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, consumer electronics, retail, residential, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting ultra-wideband market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ultra-wideband market in these regions.

