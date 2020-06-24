Spirulina Market Demand, Latest Trend and Forecast Report 2025

Spirulina Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Key Players for Global Spirulina Market Reports–

Algaetech International Sdn Bhd

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd

Cyanotech Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DDW The Color House

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DIC Corporation

Algene Biotech

Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd

Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share closely followed by Europe due to increasing demand for natural derived food products. The European government has reduced the daily intake of synthetic colors has also fueled the Spirulina market. Asia Pacific is expected is to experience a rapid growth due to the various government initiatives taken by government in the developing economies to promote the growth of rural areas and provide them better living conditions. In countries like India, China, and others government is promoting the production of Spirulina due to its health benefits. There is also a significant in the aquaculture industry in these regions which is also one of the major factors supporting the growth of Spirulina market over the forecast period. As per Food and Agriculture organization 2018 report the total aquaculture production of 4.43 million tones was valued at US$ 3.5 billion of which carp alone was responsible for as much as 4.18 million tones. So, all the above mentioned factors will support the growth of Spirulina market in the near future.

Global Spirulina Market Segmentation –

By Product type analysis: Arthrospira plantensis, Anthrospira maxima

By Application type Analysis – Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Feed, Others

By Formulation Analysis –Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, Granule & Gelling Agent

