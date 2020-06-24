Smart Fleet Management Market Trends, Growth, Future Scope and Forecast, 2019-2025

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Smart Fleet Management market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

The global smart fleet management market was valued at $276.56 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $537.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global smart fleet management market.

Smart fleet solution is a fully integrated system used in automotive to simplify creation of effective maintenance plans. Smart fleet management services use software based on AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance vehicle budget, driver management, fuel management, and vehicle telematics of aircraft & marine. Moreover, it benefits businesses that are significantly dependent on transportation of goods and services, with higher productivity and efficiency. It integrates commercial, technical, or operational requirements and restrictions. With access to real-time fleet status and fleet data, fleet managers can perform operations more effectively and increase driver productivity. The smart fleet management market forecasted from year 2018-2025 by considering all the driving factors that influence equally to the smart fleet management market applications.

Top Key Players:

The key players operating in the smart fleet management market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited.), International Business Management Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Tech Mahindra Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, and Sierra Wireless.

The safety services offered in smart fleet management are an appropriate example of cutting edge aftermarket asset & operation-based management technology, which involves sharing data between the vehicle and humans. Safety is a combination of telecommunication and automobile technology used to improve vehicle efficiency, reduce fuel consumption & maintenance cost, enhance security & safety measures, and assist the driver to enhance his overall driving experience. Advance driver assistance system (ADAS) is another feature of the smart fleet management that helps the driver find the most appropriate route to reach the destination. , in addition, it prompts alert messages regarding traffic jams and parking space availability. All these fleet operation-based features provide intelligent transportation systems, which are designed to improve the overall driving experience.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

