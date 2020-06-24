Self-Adhesive Labels Market Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2026 | Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor

This report focuses on Self-Adhesive Labels Market volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-Adhesive Labels market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market is valued at 39960 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 56830 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Companies covered:

Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec, Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing, Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Summary

A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.

North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.06% global consumption share.

In application, Self-Adhesive Labels downstream is wide and recently Self-Adhesive Labels has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Labels, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics and others. Globally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverages which accounts for nearly 23.29% of total downstream consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels in global.

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Self-Adhesive Labels market on the basis of Types are:

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing

On the basis of Application, the Global Self-Adhesive Labels market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels

At the company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

The report covers the following topics:

Self-Adhesive Labels Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

Self-Adhesive Labels Market analysis for production capacity, demand, at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Supplier profiles

Market analysis and forecasts from 2005 till 2025

