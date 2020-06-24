Security Orchestration Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Fireeye, Cisco, Intel Security, IBM, Huawei, Hexadite, Phantom Cyber, Tufin

“ Global Security Orchestration Market Report 2020-2026 ” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market- driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

In 2018, the global Security Orchestration market size was 1550 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4950 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019-2025.

Prominent Players in the global Security Orchestration market are –

Fireeye, Cisco, Intel Security, IBM, Huawei, Hexadite, Phantom Cyber, Tufin, Swimlane, Cybersponse and Other.

Get a sample copy of this report before purchase at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07151360261/global-security-orchestration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=coleofduty&Mode=12

Market Overview

The security orchestration market has registered a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The implementation of security orchestration across various organizations can help to manage security alerts and prevent severe cyber-attacks. As the sophistication level in cyber-attacks is increasing, security vendors are trying to develop better orchestration platforms to provide proactive, as well as holistic security architecture to handle critical business applications.

– Increase in the security breaches & occurrences due to dramatic growth in the BYOD trend affecting SMEs along with the rapid deployment & development of cloud-based solutions is fueling the application of security orchestration among various organizations.

– The rise in the application of network forensics is expected to drive the market demand as more and more companies are adopting the security orchestration platform to monitor and manage their computer network traffic.

– Growing adoption of various IT enabled services & solutions due to the growing popularity of connected devices has further boosted the amount of data generated daily subsequently resulting in vast scope for potential vulnerabilities that need effective management as well as containment.

– April 2019 – Swimlane announced its launch of Channel Program and Technical Alliances Program. The SOAR solution is also now available on Linux with support for Docker and Kubernetes, allowing for an improved DevSecOps approach to cybersecurity.

– March 2019 – RSA unveiled the newest version of its market-leading SIEM, RSA NetWitness Platform, which features machine learning models based on deep endpoint observations to rapidly detect anomalies in user’s behavior to uncover evolving threats. This announcement furthers RSA’s strategy to help customers take a unified, phased approach in managing digital risk, an ever-increasing challenge faced by organizations with ambitious digital transformation initiatives.

Market Segmentation by Type

Solution

Services

Market Segmentation by Application

BFSI

Energy and utilities

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecom

Others

Security Orchestration Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Security Orchestration Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Following are major Table of Content of Security Orchestration Industry:

Security Orchestration Market Sales Overview.

Security Orchestration Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Security Orchestration Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Security Orchestration Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Security Orchestration Market Analysis by Application.

Security Orchestration Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07151360261/global-security-orchestration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=coleofduty&Mode=12

There are several chapters to deeply display the global Security Orchestration market:

Chapter 1, to describe Security Orchestration Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Security Orchestration, with sales, revenue, and price of Security Orchestration, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Security Orchestration, for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Security Orchestration market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13 and 14, to describe Security Orchestration sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]