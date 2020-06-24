Sales of Fluoropolymers Market to Decelerate in 2025 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Global Fluoropolymer’ market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on advancements in the fluoropolymers market, by examining the marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by manufacturing companies, which is significantly transforming the fluoropolymer market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global fluoropolymer market from the demand as well as supply perspective, in terms of volume (Thousand Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period (2015–2025). The report also highlights the impact of various drivers and restraints in various regions along with their impact during the forecast period.

For more insights into the market, request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-453

The report starts with an overview of fluoropolymer and segments the market on the basis of product type, end use industry and geography. Furthermore, FMI covers the global fluoropolymers market performance in terms of value and volume based on each product type, end use industry, region as well as key countries in these regions. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the global fluoropolymers report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The usage of fluoropolymers is increasing in various end-user applications such as automotive part, electrical insulation, computer applications, electrical insulation, coating for aircrafts, plastic labware and tubing and laboratory products. Increasing usage of fluoropolymers in various niche applications such as waterproof apparel and dental filling are further driving the fluoropolymer market growth. Due to these reasons, demand for fluoropolymers is expected to increase significantly in the near future.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented in to polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), perfluoroalkoxy polymer (PFA) and others. These are used in various applications such as bearing separators, valve balls, gaskets, O-rings, electrical insulation, flexible printed circuits and many more. Fluoropolymers find major application as ingredients in the industrial processing industry. Moreover, with 41.9% share of the global fluoropolymer value in 2014, PTFE was the largest product type segment, and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fluoropolymers market is segmented into automotive & aerospace, industrial processing, healthcare, electrical & electronics, construction and others. Among the aforementioned segments, industrial processing is expected to dominate the global fluoropolymer market with over 27% market value share by the end of forecast period. The global industrial processing segment was valued at US$ 1797.9 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to account for US$ 3181.0 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growing automotive and electronics industries in Asia Pacific are expected to further propel demand for fluoropolymers in the automotive and electrical & electronics end-use industry segment. Moreover, the scope of other end-use industry segment for fluoropolymers is expected to expand in the near future due to increasing usage of fluoropolymers in emerging applications such as waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware and dental filling.

Geography-wise, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) dominated the global fluoropolymer market in 2014, accounting for 41.1% revenue share in 2014. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market is foreseen to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The report provides market revenue and volume for each product type and end use industry segment under each geographical segment.

The global fluoropolymer market by region, end use industry and product type is analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments relative contributions to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global fluoropolymer market.

All the above sections, by product type, end use industry and geography evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the global fluoropolymer market for the period 2015–2025. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global fluoropolymer market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth of global fluoropolymer market, Future Market Insights developed the global Fluoropolymer Market Attractiveness Index on the basis of product type, end use industry and geography. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the global fluoropolymer market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various segments, presence in global fluoropolymer market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global fluoropolymer supply chain.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-453

Detailed profiles of key manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their operations, expansions, products and sales channel strategies. Key competitors included in the report are 3M Company, DuPont Company, BASF, Daikin Industries Limited, Dongyue Group Ltd., Arkema Group, Solvay Chemicals Inc., AGC Group, Honeywell International Inc., Saint Gobain S.A, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, Kureha Corporation, Halopolymer OJSC, and Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd