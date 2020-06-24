Retort Packaging Market 2020 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Amcor, Berry Plastics, Mondi, Otsuka, Sonoco Products

This report focuses on Retort Packaging Market volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Retort Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the retort packaging market was valued at USD 38.785 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2020-2026).

Companies covered:

Amcor, Berry Plastics, Mondi, Otsuka, Sonoco Products, Astrapak, Amcor, Clondalkin Industries, Coveris, Tredegar, Flair Flexible Packaging, Winpak and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Summary

Retort pouches combine the advantages of the metal can with the frozen boil-in-the-bag. They consist a thin profile of the pouch or container that provides rapid heat transfer for both preparation and for sterilization during processing.

The thermal sterilization of low-acid food products has been a prevalent means of preserving food and is the basis of the evolution of retort packaging. The ease and adaptability of the retort packaging technology resulted in rapid growth of the market.

Convenience is a major differentiating factor in packaging solutions. Recent innovations in retort packaging have emphasized reducing the overall weight of the materials, without compromising the packaging quality. This emphasis on weight reduction has received wide appreciation and is expected to be extensively adopted by the industry.

The drastic rise in the number of packaged food products occupying shelf-space in the market, which has boosted the demand for packaged food products, further.

The consumer goods companies are increasingly depending on packaging solutions, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Consumers are demanding products that have extended shelf life and are easy to use, which, in turn, is driving the companies to develop alternative packaging solutions

Global Retort Packaging Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Retort Packaging market on the basis of Types are:

Pouches

Trays

Cartons

On the basis of Application, the Global Retort Packaging market is segmented into:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal care

At the company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

The report covers the following topics:

Retort Packaging Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

Retort Packaging Market analysis for production capacity, demand, at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Supplier profiles

Market analysis and forecasts from 2005 till 2025

