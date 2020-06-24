Refrigerated Transport Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Report, 2020–2025

Refrigerated Transport Market is valued at USD 14.25 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 20.07 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 5.01% over the forecast period.

A recent report on Refrigerated Transport Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Top Key Players:

Carrier Transicold, Inc.

CMA CGM S.A.

GAH Refrigeration Ltd

Maersk Line A/S, Limited

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., and Swift Transportation Company

Aryzta Ag

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd

General Mills, Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Kellogg Company

Kerry Group Plc.

Lamberet Sas

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Tyson Foods, Inc., and Wabash National Corporation North-America region dominated the market for global refrigerated transport market and it is growing at significant CAGR. Recently, Food and Drug Administration’s has launched new rules for refrigerated transport, according to this rules Refrigerated vehicles should precooled before loading any kind of perishable foods. Asia-Pacific region is growing at fastest growth rate and it estimated that it will generate new opportunities in coming years. China is the largest importers and exporters of food products at a global level.

Key Benefits –

Global market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in the marketplace.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Refrigerated Transport Market Segmentation –

By Product Analysis – Chilled, Frozen

By Technology Analysis – Vapor compression systems, Cryogenic systems

By Temperature Analysis – Single temperature, Multi-temperature

