Private Cloud Market Analysis: Revenue, Types, Applications | Companies: Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc, etc

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Private Cloud Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Private Cloud Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Private cloud storage forms a part of private cloud-based infrastructure as a service (IaaS). It is typically deployed by large sized organizations having heavy incoming data on a frequent basis as well as critical need for data security. Primary users of private cloud storage include banking institutions, IT & telecom companies and healthcare organizations among others. Based on offering, the services segment is witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period. With increasing penetration of cloud services worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Rackspace, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Dell EMC

By Applications: BSFI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Other

The private cloud storage market was valued at US$ 6,603.3Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21,546.8 Mn by the year 2026, with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The private cloud storage market is driven by the growing expenditure on overall cloud storage services. With ‘Storage as a Service’ gaining traction, private cloud is increasingly being seen as a highly secure mode of data storage. Major hindrance for private cloud storage market is the heavy overall reliance of organizations over public cloud. Majority of the organization’s data and applications are uploaded on public cloud due to their higher scalability, performance and cost effectiveness.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

The private cloud storage market is segmented on the basis on type, offerings, organization size, end-users and. On the basis of type the market is categorized as object storage, file storage and block storage. In 2017, private cloud storage market was led by block storage segment accounting for over 50% of the global market revenue. The segment was trailed by file storage segment contributing to 26.7% of the total private cloud storage revenue. Higher revenue share of block storage segment is primarily due to their higher cost as compared to file storage counterpart; at the same time, block storage offers better performance/ speed than file level storage systems. On the basis of region North America dominated the private cloud storage market in the year 2018.

