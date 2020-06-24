Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Regional Demand & Future Opportunities

The primary reason behind the growth of the pressure-sensitive adhesives market is the expansion of the worldwide construction and e-commerce industries. In 2018, the market generated a revenue of $7,414.0 million, which is projected to increase at a 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024), to $9,351.8 million. As the term suggests, these adhesives join two surfaces with just a slight touch or light mechanical force. These are mostly used in tapes, foils and films, notepads, and labels.

Based on formulation, the pressure-sensitive adhesives market is categorized into silicon, rubber, acrylate, and others. The ‘others’ category includes ethylene vinyl acetate, styrene block copolymers,poly urethane, poly vinyl ether,and polyvinyl pyrrolidone. Among these, acrylate formulation-based adhesives led the market during the historical period (2014–2018), in terms of value as well as volume, owing to the high requirement for their end-use products, including baby diapers, medical tapes,and sanitary napkins. As the demand for these products is predicted to rise further, the acrylate category would continue its market dominance.

Another key driver for the market is the growing construction industry, primarily in emerging economies. Countries such as Brazil,China, and India have recorded a significant rise in construction activities, driven by robust economic growth. Additionally, large-scale housing projects for the increasing population as well as smart city development plans are pushing the construction sector ahead. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are used during cladding, reinforcingthe foundation membrane, flooring, and affixing muntin bars to the windows. As the sector expands, so the demand for such bonding materials would increase.

Throughout the historical period, APAC was the largest pressure-sensitive adhesives market, owing to the heavy use of tapes for construction, packaging, and medical purposes. China has witnessed the highest adoption of packaging materials in APAC, as it is a world leader in FMCG sales. Apart from China, these particular type of consumer goods are also becoming popular in India,Thailand, and South Korea. Seeing this, several manufacturers of pressure-sensitive adhesives are either setting up their own plants in APAC or acquiring small and mid-scale firms with production setups here.

Competitive Landscape of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is highly fragmented, wherein top 10 market players accounted for nearly 50% and remaining market share is shared by hundreds of global and domestic manufacturers. The key players in the global manufacturing and sales operations are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Mapei SPA.

Some of the other market players in the pressure sensitive adhesives market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, TOYOCHEM CO. LTD., Toagosei Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Jowat SE, Adhesives Research Inc., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Franklin Adhesives & Polymers.