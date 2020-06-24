Popcorn Market Impressive Growth to $15,098 million by 2023 | Joe’s Gourmet Foods Ltd, General Mills Inc., Newman’s Own, Garrett Popcorn Shops

The global popcorn market was valued at $9,060 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $15,098 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Popcorn is a type of maize or corn kernel, which expands and puffs up when heated. It is prepared by heating corn kernel which turns the water into steam, builds pressure inside the kernel, and convert it into popcorn. Popcorn is a snacking choice almost in all countries and regions. Two types of popcorn are available commercially-ready-to-eat and microwave popcorn. These are mainly used as snack at homes as well as in the movie theatres, fairs, and circus. Butter, cheese, and caramel are the traditional flavors available in the market. Whereas, new flavors such as jalapeno, sea salt, cracked pepper, bacon, and salted caramel are introduced recently in market.

Some of the key players of Popcorn Market:

Joe’s Gourmet Foods Ltd

General Mills Inc.

Newman’s Own

Garrett Popcorn Shops

ARAMIDTH INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

Portlebay Popcorn Company Limited

Great American Popcorn Company of Galena, IL.

Popcorn Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Popcorn key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Popcorn market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Major Regions play vital role in Popcorn market are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Popcorn Market illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Popcorn Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application

Forecast and analysis of Popcorn Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Popcorn Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Popcorn Market Size

2.2 Popcorn Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Popcorn Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Popcorn Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Popcorn Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Popcorn Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Popcorn Sales by Product

4.2 Global Popcorn Revenue by Product

4.3 Popcorn Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Popcorn Breakdown Data by End User

