Pet Food Packaging Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020 | Amcor Limited, Amcor, Constantia Flexibles, Ardagh group

This report focuses on Pet Food Packaging Market volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Food Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, in 2019, the global Pet Food Packaging market size was US$ 6667.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8981.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Companies covered:

Amcor Limited, Amcor, Constantia Flexibles, Ardagh group, Coveris, Sonoco Products Co, Mondi Group, HUHTAMAKI, Printpack, Winpak, ProAmpac, Berry Plastics Corporation, Bryce Corporation, Aptar Group and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Summary

Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper & paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.

According to customer’s specific requirements of custom, pet food packaging basically was purchased directly. What is more, owing to different pet food packaging’s size, type, different uses, which lead producers and consumers do not go through trader. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for pet food packaging.

Global Pet Food Packaging Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Pet Food Packaging market on the basis of Types are:

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Pet Food Packaging market is segmented into:

Dry Food

Wet Food

Chilled & Frozen Food

Pet Freats

Others

At the company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

The report covers the following topics:

Pet Food Packaging Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

Pet Food Packaging Market analysis for production capacity, demand, at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Supplier profiles

Market analysis and forecasts from 2005 till 2025

