Parcel Delivery Market to Observe Explosive Growth to Generate Massive Revenue till 2025

Top players in Global Parcel Delivery Market are:

UPS (United States),FedEx (incl. TNT Express) (United States),Deutsche Post DHL (Germany),Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)(Japan),SG Holdings (Sagawa Express) (Japan),Japan Post Group (Japan),United States Postal Service (USPS) (United States)

Parcel delivery is the way of transporting commodities from source to destination by various means such as postal, courier or another way of shipping methods which involves the use of various modes of transportations such as rail, road, air as well as water. Often the goods which are parcelled are properly wrapped or sealed in paper. Rising e-commerce industries has created a huge opportunity for local as well as global demand for the very market. With consumers expected to avail the services at doorsteps and rising transportation infrastructure, the demand for the parcel delivery is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

Market Drivers

Rising e-commerce Business Fuelled by Growing Internet Penetration

Growth in Cross-border Parcel Deliveries Owing to Globalization





Market Trend

Consumer Demand for Convenience Method for Collecting and Returning B2C Parcel

Rising Demand For Same Day Delivery

Challenges

Timely Delivery of Parcels in Remote Areas

Ensuring Proper Delivery of Fragile Commodities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Parcel Delivery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Parcel Delivery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Parcel Delivery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Parcel Delivery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Parcel Delivery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Parcel Delivery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Parcel Delivery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Parcel Delivery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

