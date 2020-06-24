Packaging Printing Market 2020: Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply And Forecast 2025

Packaging Printing Market was valued at USD 281.02 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 406.09 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Packaging Printing Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Packaging Printing Market Key Players –

HP Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Toppan Printing co, Ltd.

Xerox Corporation

Mondi Plc.

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

WS Packaging Group

Packaging Printing Market Segmentation:–

By Printing Ink: Solvent- based, UV-curable, Aqueous, Others

By Printing Technology: Flexography printing, Rotogravure printing, Offset printing, Digital printing, Screen Printing

By Material: Labels, Paper & paperboard, Plastic, Metals, Others

By Application: Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Household & cosmetic products, Others

