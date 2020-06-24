Organic Poultry Market 2020: Cost Estimation, Sales, Expenses Analysis-2025

Organic Poultry market is valued at USD 15.82 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 31.02 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.1 %over the forecast period.

A recent report on Organic Poultry Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Organic Poultry Market Key Players

Key global market top players producing Organic Poultry,

Underwood Meat Company

Yorkshire Valley Farms

Riverford Organic Farms

Capestone Organic Poultry farm

Fosters Farm, Pilgrim’s Pride

Bostock’s Organics

Petaluma Poultry

Danone

Hain Celestial Group Inc

EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord GmbH

General Mills Inc ,SFM, and LLC

United Natural Foods INC

others

North America is dominating the Organic Poultry Market

North America is estimated to be the fastest growing region in organic poultry market. The North American Organic Poultry market is driven by rising trend of consumption of organic food-products mainly due to concerns associated with food safety and personal health. Overall, U.S. organic food sales totaled USD45.2 billion in 2017, up 6.4%. That compares with an 8.4% increase in 2016 to USd43 billion, the first year sales surpassed USD40 billion, according to the Organic Trade Association. Europe is second largest region for the growth of Organic Poultry Market due to increase in the growth of non-vegetarian population and awareness about the gaining of the health benefits from poultry food. The 512 million EU citizens account for 6.8 percent of the world’s population, but are responsible for 16 percent of the world’s total meat consumption.

Organic Poultry Market Segmentation –

By Product Type- Organic Eggs, Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy, Organic Bread & Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food, Other

By Applications- Bakery Food, Body Building Foods

By Processed Meat Products- Frozen Meat, Powdered Chicken

