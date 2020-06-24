Multivendor ATM Software Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Multivendor ATM Software market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

Multivendor ATM software enables banks and financial institutions to take control of their ATM networks to reduce costs, increase functionality and improve competitiveness. Many financial institutions have discovered the need to acquire innovative financial self-service equipment from different manufacturers. This generates the need to install a multivendor software solution to manage their ATM and kiosk network from a central location. The software gives end user the ability to remotely monitor, trouble shoot and control self-service equipment from a central location.

Ongoing modernization of older ATM estates, increase in demand for modern ATM software and hardware, rise in demand for self-service ATM software in various financial sectors and surge in awareness about the benefits of multivendor ATM software are the major factors that fuel the growth of the multivendor ATM software market. However, limitations in terms of ATM management and complexity in working with ATM suppliers are expected to hinder the multivendor ATM software market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as contactless payments, QR codes and touch screens are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Top Key Players:

– Auriga SpA

– Clydestone Group

– Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

– GRGBanking

– KAL

– Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc.

– NCR Corporation

– Printec Group

– Vortex Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Incorporated.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the multivendor ATM software and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the multivendor ATM software industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Service

BY FUNCTION

– Bill Payment

– Card Payment

– Cash/Cheque Dispenser

– Cash/Cheque Deposit

– Passbook Printer

– Others

BY END USER

– Banks & Financial Institutions

– Independent ATM Deployer

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

