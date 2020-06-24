Global Levulinic Acid Market Growth Demand & Future Opportunities Post COVID-19 Outbreak

In 2018, the global levulinic acid market generated a revenue of $26.3 million and is predicted to reach a value of $34.5 million in 2024, advancing at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is growing due to the demand for derivatives from end-use industries and commercialization of bio-based production methods. An organic compound which is derived from degradation of cellulose is called levulinic acid (4-oxopntanoic acid). The white crystalline solid is classified as keto acid and is soluble in water and polar organic solvents.

On the basis of application, the levulinic acid market is divided into pharmaceuticals, personal care products, fuel additives, food additives, agricultural products, plasticizers, and others (which include solvents and coatings). Out of these, the fuel additives application accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period, both in terms of volume and value, and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high-volume requirement for levulinic acid derivatives for fuel additive applications.

A key driving factor of the levulinic acid market is the commercialization of bio-based production methods. The number of manufacturers is expected to increase in the domain in the coming years, which is further projected to drive down the costs of levulinic acid. In addition to this, the production of this acid from biomass substrates results in the formation of various commercially viable byproducts, including furfural, formic acid, and lignin waste. These factors are predicted to drive the requirement for levulinic acid and its derivatives in the coming years.

The rising concern regarding depletion of natural resources has compelled different countries to diversify their energy portfolios and adopt bio-based fuel additives, and levulinic acid is being considered as a promising value-adding bio-derived chemical. This is creating wide opportunities for the players operating in the levulinic acid market. The demand for levulinic acid is projected to increase in the coming years due to is organic and eco-friendly nature. Moreover, Europe and North America are likely to implement strict regulation to decrease the dependency on fossil fuels, which will further drive the market.

The global levulinic acid market is highly consolidated in nature, with few players operating on a commercial scale. Some of the key players in the market are GFBiochemicals Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Heroy Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. Chinese levulinic acid manufacturers have a significant impact on the global market, as they have a strong export network in the North American, European, and APAC regions. Moreover, the market, in view of the increasing demand for bio-based products in developed nations, is expected to generate ample growth opportunities for both existing players and new entrants in the coming years.