Functional Apparel Market 2027 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players like Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanes Brands Inc

Functional apparels are defined as those garments which are designed to perform multiple functions other than their aesthetics and basic protection of the wearer. Several types of functional apparels are available in the market which incluses sports-functional clothing, athleisure clothing, and others. These apparels are designed from synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon, which altogether provides the best combination of the necessary properties.

Key Players:

Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanes Brands Inc., Hugo Boss AG, Jockey International, Inc., Nike, Inc., PUMA, S.E., Reebok, Russell Brands, LLC

The functional apparel market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising fascination of consumers towards the functional apparel coupled with growing consumer orientation towards healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the rise in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the functional apparel market. However, availability of counterfeit brands is projected to hamper the overall growth of the functional apparel market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the functional apparel market is segmented into sportswear, active wear, protective clothing, footwear and others. Based on application, the global functional apparel market is divided professional athletic, armature athletic and others. Based on distribution channel, the global functional apparel market is divided supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and offline.

The report analyzes factors affecting thefunctional apparel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates marketdynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting thefunctional apparel marketin these regions.

