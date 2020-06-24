Flavored Yogurt Market Impressive Growth | Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery

Flavored yogurt is a fermented dairy product with added flavors and has multiple health benefits. It is preferred breakfast, snack, dessert, or beverage among health-conscious consumers. The global flavored yogurt market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Flavored yogurt is available in the market in various product types such as set, frozen, drinkable and Greek. Additives such as sweeteners, flavors, and fruits are used to enhance the aroma, taste and consistency of the yogurt products. Food & beverages manufacturers have invested a lot in R&D to enhance characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of flavored yogurt.

Some of the key players of Flavored Yogurt Market:

Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods, M?ller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery

Flavored Yogurt Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Flavored Yogurt key players. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

By Flavor

Strawberry

Vanilla

Peach

Blueberry

Others

By Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

E commerce

Others

By Type

Organic

Conventional

Major Regions play vital role in Flavored Yogurt market are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:

Global analysis of Flavored Yogurt Market illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Flavored Yogurt Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application

Forecast and analysis of Flavored Yogurt Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Flavored Yogurt Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Flavored Yogurt Market Size

2.2 Flavored Yogurt Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Flavored Yogurt Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Flavored Yogurt Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Flavored Yogurt Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Flavored Yogurt Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Flavored Yogurt Sales by Product

4.2 Global Flavored Yogurt Revenue by Product

4.3 Flavored Yogurt Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Flavored Yogurt Breakdown Data by End User

