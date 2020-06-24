Duty-Free Liquor Market business opportunity, and growth

The global duty-free liquor market size was valued at $ 2.8 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% to reach $ 3.7 billion by 2026.

Duty-free liquor refers to the liquor exempted from payment of national taxes and duties , and other certain local taxes. Duty-free liquor are sold to travelers traveling to some other country. Such shops or retail outlets are available at various channels such as airports, cruise liners, railway stations, and border, downtown, and hotel shops.

The growth of the global duty-free liquor is majorly driven by development of the travel & tourism industry. The rise in tourism promotion, increase in number of passengers and frequent fliers, and others, are expected to fuel the growth of the duty-free liquor market.

As per the WHO and other organizations, Africa and Asia are the major regions that are expected to witness a rapid urbanization trend and are projected to account for 56% and 64% urbanization rate, respectively, by 2050. India and China are the two major countries with increase in urban population and potential markets for the duty-free liquor market. Also, increase in disposable income of individuals, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific, is anticipated to witness high growth, thus driving the overall growth of the market However, stringent government rules, especially for airport retailing, are expected to hamper the market growth. This is due the strict baggage rules for air travel passengers that limit the baggage capacity or charge extra for excess baggage.

The global duty-free liquor market is segmented based on type, and channel. Depending on type, the industry is divided into beer, wine, vodka, cognac, and whiskey. By channel, it is classified into cruise liners, airports, railway stations, and border, downtown, and hotel shops.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the industry. Key players operating in the duty-free liquor market are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are Brown-Forman, Diageo, Erdington, Bacardi, Heineken, Glen Moray, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, Inc., REMY COINTREAU, Pernod, Ricard.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2019 and 2026.

• Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the market players to adopt effective strategies.

• Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

• This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Beer

o Wine

o Vodka

o Cognac

o Whiskey

• By Channel

or Cruise liners

or Airports

or Railway Station

or Border, downtown and hotel shops

• By Region

or North America

§ US

§ Canada

§ Mexico

or Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ Australia

§ India

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Argentina

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA