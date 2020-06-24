Drive by Wire Market Growth, Trends, Business, Opportunity and Challenges up to 2026

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Drive by Wire market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

Drive by wire systems are also known as the X by wire and is semi-automatic, computer-controlled technology which is used in autonomous vehicles. This system is used to control the vehicular systems such as handling, braking, steering, and other vehicle motor functions. In addition, electronic components such as sensors and actuators are used to control the vehicular functions and eliminate the need to use traditional mechanical linkages.

Drive by wire market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in development of autonomous vehicles and development of connected infrastructure.

The global drive by wire market is segmented into application, vehicle type, component and region. Depending on application, the market is classified into throttle by wire, shift by wire, brake by wire, park by wire, and steer by wire. On the basis of vehicle type, it is divided into passenger car, commercial vehicle, electric vehicle, and Off-highway vehicles. Components are categorized as Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players:

The key players analyzed in the Drive by wire market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nissan Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive, and Others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Drive by wire market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Throttle by wire

– Shift by wire

– Brake by wire

– Park by wire

– Steer by wire

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Commercial vehicle

– Electric Vehicle

– Off-highway Vehicles

By Component

– Actuator

– Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

– Engine Control Module (ECM)

– Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM)

– Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU)

– Feedback Motor

– Parking Pawl

– Sensors

– others

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

