COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Lubricants Market Growth, Regional Demand, Industry Size, Share, & Future Opportunities

The growing automotive industry, strict government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, and increasing awareness on lubricants are driving the market for such products.

The growing automotive sector is one of the most significant driving factors for the lubricants market. Due to the increasing price of fossil fuels and growing concern regarding the emissions from their burning, the need for reducing the fuel consumption is rising. It is essential that the engine and other rotating and moving parts of the vehicle are well lubricated, so that the engine does not have to burn extra fuel to provide the necessary motive power. In addition, lubricants also increase the lifespan of automobiles, which is another important factors people consider.

The global lubricants market is projected to reach the market value of $102,501.3 million by 2022.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the current and future scenario of the global lubricants market?

What are the major factors driving the global lubricants market?

What are the upcoming opportunities for the players in the global lubricants market?

Which lubricant type is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

Which region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the study period?

Who are the major players in the global lubricants market?

What are the key strategies adopted by major players in the global lubricants market?

To make the most of the increasing demand for lubricants, manufacturers are stepping up their marketing and promotion efforts via visual and print media. To raise awareness and gain potential customers, several market players are offering free sample of their products to consumers, which is another reason the market is experiencing prosperity. The awareness of users regarding lubricants is also increasing due to the launch of improved vehicle braking systems, which mandate their use for optimal efficiency.

In the wake of global warming, governments across the globe have imposed stringent fuel efficiency and emission norms. These regulations are compelling automakers to develop advanced engines and combustion systems. Further, to maintain their efficiency in the long run, the use of lubricants is encouraged. Therefore, with the increasing focus on making vehicles more fuel efficient, for reducing the concentration of pollutants emitted into the environment, the lubricants market is predicted to keep progressing during the forecast period.

Globally, the lubricant market is highly fragmented, wherein top three players together accounted for only less than 35% revenue. The major global market players in the lubricants market are Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, PetroChina Co. Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LUKOIL Oil Company, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., and TOTAL S.A.