Corrugated Packaging Market Projected to Witness 3.7% CAGR in the Coming Years Post COVID-19

The packaging industry is witnessing significant growth due to the rise in standard of living, primarily in India, China, and Brazil, which is leading to increased requirement for products such as food and beverages, electronics, and cosmetics. In addition to this, online shopping and delivery-on-demand services have also been registering growth since the past few years. As the packaging of consumer products needs to be sturdy so that no damage is caused to the product while it is in transit, the requirement for corrugated packaging is increasing. Corrugated packaging is mostly preferred for shipping applications because it is more pressure-resistant and stronger than regular cardboard box packaging.

In the past few years, the preference for lightweight, economical, and eco-friendlypackaging has increased significantly. Corrugated board is manufactured with recycled materials and therefore helps reduce the carbon footprints, which is why the demand for corrugated packaging from different industries, including automotive, electronics, food processing, and healthcare, is rising. In addition to this, the strict regulations regarding the usage of non-biodegradable materials, primarily in Europe, has resulted in an increased requirement for sustainable means of packaging.

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest corrugated packaging market, contributing more than 45.0% in 2017. The region is observed to be influenced largely by westernization, growing consumption of retail ready-to-eat food, thus, propelling the demand of corrugated packing. The busy lifestyle of consumers and surging urbanization in developing countries have increased the consumption of durable and non-durable goods. Furthermore, booming sales of processed foods, especially in developing countries including India, China, and Indonesia, are attributing to the highest share of the market in APAC.

Some of the major players operating in the global corrugated packaging market are Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi Group, Packaging Corporation of America, and DS Smith PLC.