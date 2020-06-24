Corrugated Packaging Market Overview and Product Scope 2020 to 2025 | DS Smith Packaging, International Paper, Menasha

This report focuses on Corrugated Packaging Market (2019-2025) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Corrugated Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the global Corrugated Packaging Market expected to grow at a CAGR roughly 4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Companies covered:

DS Smith Packaging, Packaging, International Paper, Menasha, Corrugated Container, Atlantic Corrugated Box, Wisconsin Packaging, Arabian Packaging, Cascades, Klabin, GWP, Mondi, TGI Packaging, Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit Kappa, Westrock, Rengo, Saica, Pratt Industries, Oji Holdings and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Summary

Corrugated packaging market includes secondary shipping corrugated boxes, primary corrugated boxes, and corrugated retail display stands, which are used for packing non-durable goods, durable goods, food and beverages, and non-food and non-manufacturing items (in wholesale trade and retail trade services).

Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, will remain a major factor driving the growth of corrugated packaging market through 2026. The flourishing Ecommerce sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in escalating adoption of corrugated packaging. Furthermore, corrugated board is an eco-friendly packaging material, comprised of recyclable materials like used cardboard carton and old newspapers. Moreover, corrugated cardboard is often produced without the use of dyes or bleaches, thereby reducing its footprint and level of recyclability.

Global Corrugated Packaging Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Corrugated Packaging market on the basis of Types are:

Single Wall Board

Single Face Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

On the basis of Application, the Global Corrugated Packaging market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care Products

Personal Care Products

Ecommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

At the company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

The report covers the following topics:

Corrugated Packaging Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

Corrugated Packaging Market analysis for production capacity, demand, at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Supplier profiles

Market analysis and forecasts from 2005 till 2025

