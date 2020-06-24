Construction Equipment Tire Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Camso, Titan, Continental, Trelleborg, Michelin, Aichi, Mitas, Advance, Hankook

“ Global Construction Equipment Tire Market Report 2020-2026 ” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market- driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

Prominent Players in the global Construction Equipment Tire market are –

Camso, Titan, Continental, Trelleborg, Michelin, Aichi, Mitas, Advance, Hankook and Other.

September 1, 2017 – Seeking to capitalize on its position in the quickly growing dirt-to-snow bike market, Camso has acquired Yeti SnowMX of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. This acquisition allows Camso to build upon its current product portfolio in this segment of the market while simultaneously meeting the needs of its original equipment manufacturing and aftermarket clients. Camso is part of a select group of manufacturers offering conversion systems within its own aftermarket channel and with its OEM clients to support their advancement in the industry. This acquisition will help Camso better serve them.

26/11/2019: Trelleborg has, through its Trelleborg Sealing Solutions business area, signed an agreement to acquire US-based Tritec Seal. The company offers engineered polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) sealing solutions. The acquisition strengthens Trelleborg’s product portfolio, primarily in rotary seals, while giving the business area access to increased manufacturing capacity that is needed. Tritec Seal has its headquarters in Fenton, Michigan, U.S. Sales totaled approximately SEK 300 M in 2018. This bolt-on acquisition is part of Trelleborg’s strategy to strengthen its positions in attractive market segments.

Market Segmentation by Type

Pneumatic

Solid

Polyurethane

Market Segmentation by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Construction Equipment Tire Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

