Ceramic Inks Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Market Analysis: Global Ceramic Inks Market

The Global Ceramic Inks Market is expected to reach USD 3.20 billion by 2025, from USD 1.82 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Ceramic Inks Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the ceramic inks market in the next 8 years. Ceramic ink is a carrier of ceramic fine particle metallic oxide pigments. Ceramic ink is mostly used in automatic application technique. Ceramic ink has physical consistency which is suitable for producing fine detail. It’s required in a suspended in a medium. These medium inks can be thick and flow like a printing ink.

There are various applications of ceramic inks such as ceramic tiles, glass printing, and food container printing. Out of these, ceramic tiles are one of the vital applications in the ceramic ink market. In 2017 according to the article published by ceramicworldweb, there is increased in a ceramic tile production 13,056 million sqm across the globe. Rapid growth of ceramic tile production in the European region by 7% is contributing to the demand of ceramics inks market notably.

Global ceramic inks market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Functional Inks

Decorative inks

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Ceramic Tiles

Glass Printing

Food Container Printing

Others (Automotive Ceramics and Electro Ceramics)

Segmentation on the technology:

Analog Printing

Digital Printing

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Ceramic Inks Market

The global ceramic inks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares ceramic inks market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Ceramic Inks Market

Some of the major players operating in the global ceramic inks market Ferro Corporation, .zschimmer-schwarz , Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, Torrecid Group, Fritta Dip-Tech, Xennia Technologies, Ferro Corporation, Six Star Ceramic Colors Co., Ltd, Chimigraf Ibérica S.L., Esmalglass. Itaca Grupo, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., Unico Digital SA, Zschimmer & Schwarz Group, Vaanix Industries Pvt Ltd., International Imaging Materials Inc. , Shenzhen Uvink Tech Co., Limited, Xinfeng Yele Chemical Industry manufacturing Co., Ltd, Fritta S.L., Colorobbia Espana S.A., Torrecid, and Dongguan Winnerjet Printer Consumables Co., Ltd., among others

