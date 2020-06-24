Celiac Disease Diet Market Outlook, Global Demand And Rising Trends 2020 – 2025

Celiac Disease Diet Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing incidences of celiac diseases, changing lifestyle and high disposable income of the people. According to latest statistics, about 3 million Americans have celiac disease.

The region has presence of key food brands & companies that have widespread distribution networks and provide a wide range of commodities and this has led to continuous growth of celiac disease market.

Europe is the second largest market for Celiac Disease Diet market due to increase in prevalence of celiac disease, growing awareness among people, higher income of people and changing lifestyle. In Italy, about 1 in 250 people have celiac disease. In Ireland, about 1 in 300 people have the disease.

Celiac Disease Diet Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025. Asia Pacific Global Celiac Disease Diet Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due increasing incidences of celiac disease, increasing consumer disposable incomes and the shift in trend towards processed foods in countries such as India and China. The sero prevalence and prevalence of Celiac Disease in Asia are 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Celiac Disease diet Market Segmentation –

By Product Type – Bakery products, Dairy/ dairy alternatives, Meats/ meats alternatives, Condiments, Desserts & ice-creams, Prepared foods, Others

By Distribution Channel – Grocery stores, Mass merchandiser, Food stores, Drug stores, Online portals, Others

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

