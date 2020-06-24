Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Research and Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Gettel Group, Taghleef, Toray Plastics, Profol

This report focuses on Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, The BOPP Films market was valued at USD 16.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020- 2026.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01101746592/global-biaxially-oriented-polypropylene-bopp-films-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?Source=COD&Mode=10

Companies covered:

Gettel Group, Taghleef, Toray Plastics, Profol, Uflex Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, Manucor, Dunmore Corporation, INNOVIA, Jindal Poly, Vibac, Treofan, SIBUR, Impex Global, FlexFilm, FuRong, Braskem, Kinlead Packaging, FSPG, Guofeng Plastic, Tatrafan, Hongqing Packing Material, Wolff LDP, Breckner Maschinenbau, Huayi Plastic and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Summary

Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) is a polypropylene-based film or sheet stretched across two axes in a sequential manner. These films are primarily employed in the food segment for the packaging of frozen food, meat & cheese, pet food, etc. It is also used in adhesive tapes, tobacco packaging, gift packaging, cosmetics packaging, and other applications that initiates the market growth.

The market trend is predicted to gain traction in the anticipated years due to the fact that BOPP films are more flexible and enable faster packaging with advanced sealing properties as compared to other packaging materials. This has pushed manufacturers to come up with new techniques pertaining to the manufacturing of BOPP films in order to serve the demand of various industries.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market on the basis of Types are:

BOPP Metalized Film

BOPP Matt Film

BOPP Anti-static Film

BOPP Anti-fogs Film

BOPP Heat-sealable Film

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Other

At the company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

The report covers the following topics:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market analysis for production capacity, demand, at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Supplier profiles

Market analysis and forecasts from 2005 till 2025

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01101746592/global-biaxially-oriented-polypropylene-bopp-films-market-research-report-2020?Source=COD&Mode=10

Please note: Our reports are sold as a single, team, and corporate user licenses. The delivery is in PDF format; Excel files are provided only with the Team and Corporate user licenses. The standard delivery time of the report is from 2 hours to 48 hours depending on the date of publishing and the update if required for the report. We also provide free customization along with the report to cover any 3 countries or companies of your choice. Free post-sales support is provided for 6 months from the date of purchase of the report.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/company/13411016/

https://twitter.com/MIRresearch