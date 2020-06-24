Beverage Packaging Market Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

Beverage Packaging Market is valued at USD 116037.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 154764.7 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.20 % over the forecast period.

Beverage packaging market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Beverage Packaging market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Beverage Packaging Market Key Players –

Key Players of Beverage Packaging Market are like Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi PLC, Tetra Laval International SA, RPC Group PLC, Alcoa Inc., Westpack, Rexam Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Sonoco Products Company, Crown Holdings Incorporated, Ardagh Group, Saint-Gobain S.A, Stora Enso Oyj, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Rexam PLC, Ball Corporation and others

Market Segmentation –

By Product: – Can, Bottle & Jars, Pouch, Carton, Others

By Applications: Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic, Dairy Product

By Material: Plastic, Glass, Metal, Other

