Beauty and Personal Care Market – Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends (2020-2026)

Beauty & Personal Care refers to all products used to care for and clean the human body and make it more beautiful. The main goal of such products is to maintain the body in good condition, protect it from adverse effects of the environment and the aging process, change the appearance and make the body smell nicer. Any of the several preparations applied to cleanse, coloring, conditioning or protecting the skin, hair, nails, lips, eyes or teeth are included. Demand on ethical, natural, cultural demand product development for international and local players. Growth for beauty and personal care market is driven by young and aspirational population who want to invest in grooming, looking beautiful and maintaining their health in the process. All-time rise of beauty influences is boosted by social media exposure that acts as a positive word of mouth and effective marketing tool for players operating in the market. Growth in the beauty and personal care industry reached a decade high in 2018 and is expected to continue unabated in 2019 and beyond, facilitated by new models of aspiration such as self-optimization and tailored experiences.

Further, increasing the popularity of men’s grooming products is likely to drive the market owing to growing awareness among men regarding appearance, health, and wellness. Men have now started spending on a wide range of personal grooming products, such as deodorants, skin and hair care products, and bath and shower products. Also, developing inclination for natural and organic personal care (NOPC) products, expanding appropriation of Augmented Reality (AR) in the excellence business, developing need for anti-aging products, and expanding fame of men’s prepping products are a portion of the key factors that are relied upon to drive the market over the conjecture time frame.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the product, the market is segmented into Cosmetics, Skin Care, Personal Care, and Fragrances. These products are intended for placement in contact with any external part of the human body, including the mucous membranes of the oral cavity and the teeth; with a view to: altering the odors of the body; or changing its appearance; or cleansing it; or maintaining it in good condition; or perfuming it; or protecting it

Based on the source the market is segmented into organic and inorganic. The market for organic beauty & personal care products is anticipated to witness a healthy growth owing to the rising preference for natural and organic personal care (NOPC) products. There is developing mindfulness with respect to the advantages of organic makeup over the world

Based on the distribution channel, the major segmentation includes retail stores, hypermarkets, pharmacies/drug stores, and online retail channels. Online retail channels are poised to witness significant growth owing to growing internet penetration and lack of time

Based on market players type the market is segmented into organized and unorganized players

For better understanding on the market dynamics of beauty and personal care market, detailed analysis was conducted for major regions/country including North America (US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and MENA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Rest of MENA). The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue share over the forecast period on account of its growing urban population and the popularity of the e-commerce distribution channel across the region

Some of the major players operating in the market include P&G, Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, Estee Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Coty, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Oriflame Cosmetics SA, Mary Kay Inc.

