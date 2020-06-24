Anti-fog Lidding Films Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Lidding Films are usually used for covering trays, tubs, bowls, cups, etc. due to the strength it possesses such as high tensile, heat resistance and stability. Lidding films also increases the shelf life of the product due to its high barrier resistance. Anti-fog Lidding Film is a type of lidding films, which has good fog resistance.

According to this study, over the next five years the global anti-fog lidding films market was valued at US$ 589.9 Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period by 2027. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti-fog Lidding Films business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-fog Lidding Films market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Anti-fog Lidding Films value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Key Segments Covered in the Anti-fog Lidding Films Market

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET)

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate (CPET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

By Sealing Type

Peelable Films

Easy Peel Films

Medium Peel Films

Weld/Lock Seal Films

Resealable Films

By Application

Trays

Cups & Bowls

Jars

By End Use

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready-to-Eat

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Foods

Among the various applications of anti-fog lidding films, the trays segment is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 155.0 Mn during the forecast period. The fresh produce segment is expected to dominate the anti-fog lidding films market and expand 1.6X of its current value by 2027. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit a positive outlook for the anti-fog lidding films market and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2027.

Key players in the global anti-fog lidding films market are Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Effegidi International S.p.A., Sealed Air Corp., Berry Global Inc., Flexopack SA. Winpak Ltd., Coveris Holdings SA, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Rockwell Solutions Limited, RPC bpi group, Cosmo Films Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., ProAmpac LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Mondi Group Plc, Transcendia Inc., American Packaging Corporation, Hypac Packaging Pte Ltd., and LINPAC Packaging Limited.

