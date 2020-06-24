Agriculture Testing Services Market to Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

The expanse of agri-food industry points to growing need for high-value commodity quality assurance. With testing service providers stretching their capabilities from physical, chemical, and geo-chemical, to contaminant, microbial, and GMO (genetically modified organisms) testing, it is crystal clear that screening, testing, and inspection services will see healthy demand.
The Agriculture Testing Services Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Latest Market report encompasses the overall and comprehensive study of the global Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. Global Agriculture Testing Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +35% during the forecast period 2019-2026.
Agriculture Testing Services is a service which provide testing services for all agriculture products like determining their nutritional value, dietary fibers or essential fatty acids as well as undesirable naturally occurring substances or product and environment related substances are recorded.
In 2018, the global Agriculture Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2026.
This report focuses on the global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Bureau Veritas
Eurofins Scientific
SGS
ALS
Polytest Laboratories
A&L Great Lakes Laboratories
AGQ Labs USA
Agri-Labs
AgroLab
TUV Nord
Waters Agricultural Laboratories
Akshar Analytical Laboratory & Research Center
JK Analytical Laboratory & Research Centre
Lilaba Analytical Laboratories
ITC Labs
Intertek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Off-Site Services
On-Site Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Farmers
Agricultural Consultant
Fertilizer Manufacturers
Research Bodies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
