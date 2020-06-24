Agriculture Testing Services Market to Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

The expanse of agri-food industry points to growing need for high-value commodity quality assurance. With testing service providers stretching their capabilities from physical, chemical, and geo-chemical, to contaminant, microbial, and GMO (genetically modified organisms) testing, it is crystal clear that screening, testing, and inspection services will see healthy demand.

The Agriculture Testing Services Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Latest Market report encompasses the overall and comprehensive study of the global Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. Global Agriculture Testing Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +35% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Agriculture Testing Services is a service which provide testing services for all agriculture products like determining their nutritional value, dietary fibers or essential fatty acids as well as undesirable naturally occurring substances or product and environment related substances are recorded.

In 2018, the global Agriculture Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2026.

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

SGS

ALS

Polytest Laboratories

A&L Great Lakes Laboratories

AGQ Labs USA

Agri-Labs

AgroLab

TUV Nord

Waters Agricultural Laboratories

Akshar Analytical Laboratory & Research Center

JK Analytical Laboratory & Research Centre

Lilaba Analytical Laboratories

ITC Labs

Intertek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Off-Site Services

On-Site Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Farmers

Agricultural Consultant

Fertilizer Manufacturers

Research Bodies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

