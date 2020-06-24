3D Printing Materials Market Witness to Grow Remarkable CAGR of 20.6% by 2026 | Know the Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global 3D Printing Materials Market was valued at USD 1.35 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.12 Billion in 2026, with a high CAGR of 20.6% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the 3D Printing Materials Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the 3D Printing Materials Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

3D Printing Materials is also referred to as desktop fabrication or additive manufacturing and allows printing almost any desired product in a short time. It has a big influence in fashion, engineering and laboratory products. Additionally, 3D Printing Materials also assists in the survival of birds. 3D Printing Materials replaced the Eagle’s beak by using photopolymer solution.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

3D Printing Materials Materials market are Arkema SA (France), 3D Systems Corporation (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and General Electric Co. (US) Stratasys, Ltd. (US), and among others

By Applications: Consumer Goods, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Helthcare, Others



Based on the type, the plastic is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period

Based on the type, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, ceramic and others. Among these type, the plastic is expected to register the CAGR of around 24% in the 3D Printing Materials market during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the growing application of the ceramic material printed accessories in the automotive industry. The various plastics such as ASA is selected for 3D Printing Materials material due to high strength, little warp and ability to resist UV. This member of thermoplastic resin family is widely penetrating new fields and domains such as 3D Printing Materials which increase the demand for plastics material in automotive industry extensively

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

North America to dominate the 3D Printing Materials market during the forecast period

North America accounts to hold a dominant position and registered almost 42% share in the global 3D Printing Materials market in 2018 and further expected its dominance during the forecast period. The region has a significant market of automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, sports, building and construction and packaging market due to which a noteworthy market can be expected during the forecast. Moreover, the increasing trends f 3D Printing Materials I healthcare and Aerospace industry that further propels the market in the region

