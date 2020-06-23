The US Sports Betting Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

Scope of the Report

The report titled “The US Sports Betting Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the US sports betting market by value, by channel, by type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the US sports betting market, including the following regions: Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York, and Oregon. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the sports betting market in the US.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US sports betting market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US sports betting market is moderately fragmented with various market players operating in different states. The key players of the sports betting market are DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment plc (FandDuel Group), Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and Scientific Games Corporation, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

The US

Company Coverage

DraftKings

Flutter Entertainment plc (FandDuel Group)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Scientific Games Corporation

Executive Summary

Sports betting is one of the most popular and widely-spread forms of gambling. Sports betting can be defined as an activity, that includes placing a wager on the outcome of a particular sports event. This is considered an entertainment activity for the sports lover. Sports bettingoffers all the popular sports, including basketball, football, golf, hockey, tennis, horse racing, etc.

There is always some degree of risk associated with the sports betting, as it involves putting the real money at stake and winning is never guaranteed. While millions of people enjoy the sports betting, many considered that it should never be practiced. Hence, sports betting has its own pros and cons. The pros of sports betting include the probability of wining huge amount of money, more profitable than investment, good source of investment, various sports to bet on. Whereas, the cons of sports betting are high risk game, more losses, highly addictive, and impossibility to constantly win.

Sports betting have a long history with continuous introduction of laws to establish regulations in the sports betting industry. In May 2018, the Supreme Court in the US paved way to legalize sports betting by declaring that the federal ban on sports betting was unconditional. The sports betting market can be segmented on the basis of channel, type, and sports type.

The US sports betting market has increased significantly during the year 2019, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The sports betting market is expected to increase due to increasing use of mobile phones for sports betting, easier access to online betting, rising millennial population, growing popularity of e-sports betting, mergers & acquisitions, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as declining disposable income, stringent regulations, etc.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Sports Betting: An Overview

2.1.1 Pros and Cons of Sports Betting

2.1.2 History of Sports Betting

2.2 Sports Betting Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Sports Betting Segmentation by Type

2.2.2 Sports Betting Segmentation by Channel

2.2.3 Sports Betting Segmentation by Sports Type

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Sports Betting Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Sports Betting Market by Channel (On-ground and Online)

3.1.3 The US Sports Betting Market by Type (In-play Betting and Others)

3.1.4 The US Sports Betting Market by Region (Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York and Oregon)

3.2 The US Sports Betting Market: Channel Analysis

3.2.1 The US Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.2.2 The US On-ground Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3 The US Sports Betting Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 The US In-play Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Others Sports Betting Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 New Jersey Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 New Jersey Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3 Delaware Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Delaware Sports Betting Market by Value

4.4 Mississippi Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Mississippi Sports Betting Market by Value

4.5 Nevada Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Nevada Sports Betting Market by Value

4.6 Rhode Island Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.6.1 Rhode Island Sports Betting Market by Value

4.7 West Virginia Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.7.1 West Virginia Sports Betting Market by Value

4.8 New York Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.8.1 New York Sports Betting Market by Value

4.9 Iowa Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.9.1 Iowa Sports Betting Market by Value

4.10 Indiana Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.10.1 Indiana Sports Betting Market by Value

4.11 Oregon Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.11.1 Oregon Sports Betting Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 The Economic Effects of COVID-19

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Betting

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Phones for Sports Betting

6.1.2 Easier Access to Online Betting

6.1.3 Rising Millennial Population

6.1.4 Growing Popularity of E-Sports Betting

6.1.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Declining Disposable Income

6.2.2 Stringent Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Popularity of In-play/Live Betting

6.3.2 Introduction of Daily Fantasy Sports Betting

6.3.3 Technological Advancements

6.3.4 Escalating Trend of Virtual Sports Betting

6.3.5 Expanding Legislation of Sports Betting in Other States of the US

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 The US Sports Betting Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 The US Sports Betting Market Players: Key Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 DraftKings

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Business Strategy

8.2 Flutter Entertainment plc (FanDuel Group)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Caesars Entertainment Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Scientific Games Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

