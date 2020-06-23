The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

Scope of the Report

The report titled “The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the US home fitness equipment market by value, by type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the home fitness equipment market in the US.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US home fitness equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US home fitness equipment market is fairly fragmented with several market players operating in different states. The key players of the home fitness equipment market are Peloton Interactive, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Technogym SpA, and Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

The US

Company Coverage

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc.

Technogym SpA

Johnson Health Tech Co.

Executive Summary

Fitness equipment is a sub-category of the larger sporting goods sector. Fitness equipment can be used at home to complete a good fitness routine. Home fitness equipment is defined as a machine that is used to perform any fitness activity, or to exercise at home. The major fitness equipment that are used for physical exercise at home include treadmills, weight machines, elliptical machines, stationary bicycles, strength building machines, and others.

Now, more people are preferring to use fitness equipment for their home workout, as it is available for 24*7 and budget friendly, supplements outdoor exercises, ensures comfortability and privacy, and provides flexibility.

There are two broad categories of home fitness equipment: Cardiovascular Training Equipment and Strength Training Equipment. Cardiovascular training equipment includes ski machines, elliptical machines, rowing machines, stair-steppers, treadmill, and exercise cycle. Strength training equipment includes ankle weights, exercise mat, hand weights, resistance bands, weighted arm bands, and tubing. The home fitness equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel.

The US home fitness equipment market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The home fitness equipment market is expected to increase due to rising millennial population, growing prevalence of obesity, rapid urbanization, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surging online sales of fitness equipment, soaring fitness conscious population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as space limitation, high cost of fitness equipment, etc.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Fitness: An Overview

2.2 Home Fitness: An Overview

2.2.1 Home Fitness: Pros and Cons

2.3 Home Fitness Equipment: An Overview

2.3.1 Benefits of Using Fitness Equipment at Home

2.3.2 List of Commonly Used Home Fitness Equipment

2.4 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation by Type

2.4.2 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation by Distribution Channel

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market by Type (Treadmill, Elliptical Machine, Exercise Cycle, Rowing Machine, and Others)

3.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 The US Home Treadmill Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Home Elliptical Machine Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Home Exercise Cycle Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Home Rowing Machine Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Home Other Fitness Equipment Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 The Economic Effects of COVID-19

4.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Industry

4.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Home Fitness Equipment

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Millennial Population

5.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Obesity

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.5 Surging Online Sales of Fitness Equipment

5.1.6 Soaring Fitness Conscious Population

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Space Limitation

5.2.2 High Cost of Fitness Equipment

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Influence of Social Media

5.3.2 Rise in Trend of Wearable Devices

5.3.3 Introduction of Innovative Home Fitness Equipment

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Peloton Interactive, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Nautilus, Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Technogym SpA

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategy

