Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
Some of the key facts of the report
1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma total incident population in seven major markets was 40,155 in 2017.
2. Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Soft Tissue Sarcoma cases.
3. There was a total of 9,925 male and 7,555 female diagnosed cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in 2017 in the United States.
4. In the European countries, Germany had the highest Soft Tissue Sarcoma incident population with 4,781 cases, followed by Italy, which had an incident population of 4,082 in 2017.
5. Among the 7MM, in 2017, the lowest Soft Tissue Sarcoma incident population were recorded in Spain.
1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology and Soft Tissue Sarcoma market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
3. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market.
“The total Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size, excluding Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in seven major markets was USD 246.7 million in 2017.”
Soft Tissue Sarcoma has many histologic subtypes, and the malignancy can be low or high grade. Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these therapies. The treatment outcome of locally advanced or locally relapsed disease by combining local treatment (surgery, radiotherapy) with systemic therapy, such as neoadjuvant (preoperative) or adjuvant (postoperative) chemotherapy.
Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment options for patients with advanced disease have historically been limited; cytotoxic chemotherapy has been the foundation of therapy for decades. Active drugs include doxorubicin, ifosfamide, gemcitabine, taxanes, and several others; these may be administered either as single agents or in combination regimens. The most commonly used regimen is the combination of doxorubicin and ifosfamide.
The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines recommend as first-line treatment anthracyclines as a sole agent or in mixture with ifosfamide or single-agent ifosfamide.
Second-line treatments cover ifosfamide at standard doses if patients have not been previously treated with this agent during first-line treatment. The best supportive care is considered a reasonable option for several Soft Tissue Sarcoma patients instead of continued chemotherapy.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Avapritinib (BLU-285)
2. Anlotinib (AL3818)
3. Selinexor
4. Aldoxorubicin (INNO-206)
5. Ripretinib (DCC-2618)
6. Fibromun (In combination with Doxorubicin)
7. Hensify (NBTXR3)
8. Crenolanib
9. TAS-116
10. GSK3377794
11. ADP-A2M4
12. Tazemetostat (EPZ-6438)
13. AMG 337
14. GB226/APL-501
15. Camsirubicin
And many others
The key players in Soft Tissue Sarcoma market are:
1. Blueprint Medicines Corporation
2. Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
3. Karyopharm Therapeutics
4. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
5. Philogen
6. GlaxoSmithKline
7. Epizyme
8. Eli Lilly and Company
9. Pfizer
10. Aadi Bioscience
11. Sierra Oncology
12. Nanobiotix
13. Taiho Oncology
14. Arog Pharmaceuticals
15. Merck Sharp & Dohme
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma
3. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas Market Overview at a Glance
4. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview
5. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population
6. Case Reports
7. Country Wise Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology
7.1. United States Epidemiology
7.2. EU5 Epidemiology
7.2.1. Germany
7.2.2. France
7.2.3. Italy
7.2.4. Spain
7.2.5. United Kingdom
7.3. Japan Epidemiology
8. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Treatment and Management
9. Unmet Needs
10. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Marketed Drugs
10.1. Halaven (Eribulin Mesylate): Eisai
10.2. Gleevec (Imatinib Mesylate): Novartis
10.3. Yondelis (Trabectedin): Pharma Mar
10.4. Lartruvo (Olaratumab): Eli Lilly
10.5. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib; BAY2757556): Bayer/Loxo Oncology
10.6. Stivarga (Regorafenib): Bayer
10.7. Sutent (Sunitinib malate): Pfizer
10.8. Votrient (Pazopanib): GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis
10.9. Vincristine Sulfate: Hospira
10.10. Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Roche (Genentech)
11. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Emerging Drugs
11.1. Key Cross Competition- Phase III Emerging Molecules
11.2. Avapritinib (BLU-285): Blueprint Medicines Corporation
11.3. Vigil (In combination with irinotecan and temozolomide): Gradalis
11.4. Anlotinib (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
11.5. Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics
11.6. Aldoxorubicin (INNO-206): CytRx
11.7. Ripretinib (DCC-2618): Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
11.8. Fibromun (In combination with Doxorubicin): Philogen
11.9. Hensify (NBTXR3): Nanobiotix
11.10. Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals
11.11. TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical
11.12. GSK3377794: GlaxoSmithKline/ Adaptimmune
11.13. ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune
12. Soft Tissue Sarcoma 7 Major Market Analysis
13. Market Outlook: The United States
13.1. United States Market Size
14. Market Outlook: Europe
14.1. Germany
14.2. France
14.3. Italy
14.4. Spain
14.5. United Kingdom
15. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook: Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma
17. Market Drivers
18. Market Barriers
19. SWOT Analysis
20. Appendix
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight