Smart E-Drive Market Share, Size, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Smart E-Drive Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global smart e-drive market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the implication of stringent governments’ norms and regulations for emissions on the automotive industry across the globe. Additionally, the growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, with an objective to reduce carbon emission is another reason, which is anticipated to propel the market growth. Furthermore, advancement of truck platooning and integrated mobility solutions, which are probable to use the hybrid and electric automobiles for ideal functioning, are expected to boost the demand for smart e-drive systems.).”

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The European region is expected to dominate the smart e-drive market during the forecast period. The reasons being the strict environmental norms and regulations by the European Union Commission, and thus increasing the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, resulting in the growth of the market in the region. Also, the presence of established original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, and others, and rapid expansion of charging infrastructure are acting as the driving forces for the market.

Some of the key players in the market are Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, GKN plc, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Siemens AG, Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, MAHLE GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, China, India, Japan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, and Australia.

